Traffic pattern changes begin Tuesday at CR 210 and Greenbriar Rd. interchange

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers who frequent County Road 210 will see new changes to the traffic pattern beginning on Tuesday, May 20th.

The area at Greenbriar Road and 210 is undergoing an interchange improvement project.

The right turn lane for drivers heading east on Greenbriar Road will be temporarily closed.

Drivers will instead have to use the regular eastbound lane to continue straight on CR 210 or make a right.

The dedicated left turn lane heading north on Old CR 210 will also be closed off.

“Drivers will have to make left (towards Greenbriar) and right (toward CR 210) turns at the intersection from the current right turn lane,” said St. Johns County officials.

