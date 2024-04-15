FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a train crash in Folkston.

Sheriff Robert Phillips said two trains, which were carrying rocks, ran into each other.

Two men were on the train but jumped off before the collision, Phillips said. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash, which is not affecting traffic, happened on the tracks just below Okefenokee Drive west of U.S. 301.

Officials said the tracks were not damaged and the crash should be cleaned up in a few days, Phillips said.

PHOTOS: Trains crash in Southeast Georgia, no one hurt, traffic not affected

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Folkston train crash Trains crashed in Folkston, Ga., on Monday, April 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.