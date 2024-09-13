Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Jacksonville in time for the holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Popular metal group Trans-Siberian Orchestra is performing at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 12 for “The Lost Christmas Eve” tour.

TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “When I was working on Lost Christmas Eve with Paul O’Neill, we talked a lot about time. He said that losing money or things wasn’t as bad as losing time. Material losses can be recovered, but you can never get time back. That’s why he always thought it was never too late to change. Never too late for forgiveness. People can make things right, forgive each other, and reconnect. The Lost Christmas Eve is about that hope: it’s never too late for any of us.”

This tour marks a triple celebration for the band, as they celebrate 20 years of the rock opera “The Lost Christmas Eve,” reaching their 20 millionth concertgoer and surpassing $20 million donated to charity as at least $1 of every ticket sold is donated.

Pitrelli spoke with WOKV’s Chase Bunker about the start of TSO, what fans can expect at their show, and what Christmas was like for him growing up.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 A.M.





