Travelers flying Delta still experiencing delays but say there is progress since CrowdStrike outage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the CEO of Delta announced flights should be back to normal starting tomorrow. This comes after last week’s CrowdStrike outage.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Slight delays are still expected today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

However, travelers have continued to flood the check in counters at Delta Airlines. At least a dozen people told Action News Jax their flights continued to be delayed throughout the day nobody said they experienced any cancelled flights. Overall, many said they are not surprised Delta is still trying to bounce back because it is one of the larger airlines.

“I woke up early this morning because I was supposed to fly out at 11 AM and then I got a message it was delayed to 1 pm. Now, it has been delayed for another 40 mins,” said Ralph Arevalo, Jacksonville resident.

Readus Smith said he travels often for work and this week has been a challenge for him. He said he expected a small hiccup, but he never thought the aftermath of the CrowdStrike outage would carry past the weekend and now into the middle of this week.

RELATED: ‘We share the passengers’ frustration:’ Delta pilot speaks about flight delays, cancellations

“This flight is now three hours late which means we’re having to re-coordinate the meetings. As president of the company, I must be there,” said Readus Smith, Jacksonville resident.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian issued a statement, saying in part:

“While our initial efforts to stabilize the operations were difficult and frustratingly slow and complex, we have made good progress this week and the worst impacts of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are clearly behind us. To our customers who were impacted, I want to thank you for your patience and apologize again for the disruption to your travel.”

RELATED: Delta CEO, in Paris for the Olympics, says outage-related cancellations should end Thursday

Several visitors AT JIA say travel has been smooth so far, but they are glued to the Delta App for any notifications.

“I was worried we would get here and see a cancellation, but everything up to this point says our flight is up to date and on time,” said Beverly Altamirano, visitor from Georgia.

Ed Bastian also added travelers whose flights were impacted are eligible for meals, hotel accommodations and more through vouchers and reimbursements.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.