Travelers at JIA experienced minimal delays as they kicked off their holiday weekends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to AAA 115 million Americans are expected to travel over Christmas and New Year’s.

It’s a slight uptick over last year and airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been.

Despite the fact an estimated 7.5 million Americans are expected to travel by air over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, things at Jacksonville International Airport were fairly smooth sailing Friday.

Holiday reunions between friends and family played out with few interruptions or delays.

As of 3 PM, there had been no flight cancelations and fewer than 20 delays.

Despite a hiccup in Indianapolis, Mike Lacey’s family managed to arrive in Jacksonville on time Friday morning.

“Everybody’s here and we’re so pleased that they are,” said Lacey.

The airport was busy though.

A little after noon, the economy lots had filled up and were closed to additional travelers, but all other lots remained open throughout the day.

According to an IPX survey two in three Americans plan to travel this holiday season and roughly one in three are worried about experiencing flight delays or cancellations.

Thankfully for Maya Avelino, who flew back home to Jacksonville from her school in Rhode Island, those fears didn’t come to fruition Friday.

“There were bridge closures. Everything in Rhode Island was all messed up, but you know we still managed to get here on time,” said Avelino.

According to AAA flying is not the most popular method of travel for the holidays.

More than ten times as many Americans plan to hit the roads and drive to their holiday destination.

