Travis Etienne, Liam Coen lead Jaguars’ top-ranked rushing offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Liam Coen was brought to Jacksonville in large part to help Trevor Lawrence, but he was also brought in to fix the Jaguars’ putrid rushing attack from last season.

Through just two games, Liam Coen’s Jaguars already lead the league in rushing (169.5 YPG) and on a per-carry basis (5.7 YPC).

Most had hoped Coen and the free agent acquisitions along the offensive line would help the Jaguars’ run game to some degree, but I’m not sure anyone predicted this sudden and this drastic of an impact.

The biggest difference can be seen across the offensive line. In 2024, the Jaguars’ line ranked dead last, averaging just 0.90 yards before contact. Fast-forward to 2025 and the unit now ranks fifth, averaging nearly two yards (1.98) before contact.

The Jaguars’ running backs are just about as good after contact, seventh through the first two weeks. Both have helped to limit the bad plays too in the run game. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jaguars rank first with a 6.8% stuff rate.

There’s a Travis Etienne renaissance in Duval County. The star back is off to a career start, tallying 245 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 35 touches. As a rusher, Etienne is averaging a near unfathomable 7.1 yards per rush.

While the offensive line is no doubt doing a lot of heavy lifting, Etienne’s leading the NFL in rushing yards over expectation (+69) and is fourth in yards after contact (137). It’s a stark contrast from the player seen last season.

Let’s not gloss over everyone’s new favorite back, Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten has immediately impressed in Jacksonville en route to 53 yards on just nine carries. Despite quality run-blocking, 51 of Tuten’s 53 yards have come after contact.

All three of the team’s backs have been assets in the passing game as well. The group has accounted for eight receptions, 67 yards and two touchdowns in addition to some stellar pass-blocking, particularly from rookie LeQuint Allen.

In many ways, this new Jacksonville offense is unrecognizable. From Coen’s heavy use of motion to the team’s success running the football, it’s a new look offense with Coen at the helm.

There’s still plenty of football still to be played, but things are looking up in Jacksonville under Coen’s tutelage.

