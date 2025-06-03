Fallen tree cleared from road on I-95 NB near International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A tree blocking Interstate 95 northbound in St. Johns County has been cleared from the road.

The middle and right lanes were blocked at mile marker 320, which is south of International Golf Parkway and north of State Road 16.

Florida 511 cameras show that the tree has been moved off to the side of the road and traffic is flowing in all lanes again.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fallen tree.

