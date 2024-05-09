Local

Tree falls on Emerson Street in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tree fell on Emerson Street where it connects to the Hart Bridge, snarling traffic Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and crews responded as the tree was blocking a few lanes.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the road was clear and back open.

