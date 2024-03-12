Triple murder in Lawtey, child calls 911

Lawtey, Fla. — Three women were found shot to death inside a Lawtey home on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old child who was inside the home called 911 for help.

When deputies got to the scene on NE 17th Avenue around 2 a.m., they said they found Johnnie Bernard Brown walking in the front yard with several cuts on his body.

Brown, 46, was taken to the hospital, as was the child who was also hurt.

The child’s injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Investigators are on the scene, and Action News Jax has reached out for more information.

Check back here for updates.

