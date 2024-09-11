Tropical Depression 7 forms in far east Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression 7, which has formed in the far east Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what you can expect:

It is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm and maintain that intensity through the weekend.

It will move westward over the open Atlantic over the next week and is currently no threat to land.

The next name on the list this year is Gordon.

