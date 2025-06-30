Local

Barry makes landfall in Mexico as Tropical Depression

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Barry made landfall Sunday night as a tropical depression along Mexico’s Gulf Coast.

  • We’re watching areas from the NE Gulf, NE FL & the W. Atlantic for the potential for an area of low pressure to develop this upcoming weekend.
  • Regardless of tropical formation, heavy rain will be increasing across the state of Florida this week.

