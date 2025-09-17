Tropical Depression Seven forms in Atlantic Basin | Tracking the Tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has initiated advisories at 5 a.m. Wednesday on Tropical Depression Seven.

It should soon be “Gabrielle.” All indications are an early turn north.

Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out.

