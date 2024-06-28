Tropical Depression Two forms in central Atlantic Ocean

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Depression Two.

The National Hurricane Center said it will initiate advisories on Tropical Depression Two, which is located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

Tropical Depression 2 has formed and is forecast to become the year’s first hurricane as it moves toward the Caribbean. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/nJ1xxrB3wi — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) June 28, 2024

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said the latest edition of Talking the Tropics With Mike that this system has a good chance to intensify into at least a tropical storm before reaching the Lesser Antilles, then will continue west or W/NW across the Caribbean.

While forecast models are generally in good agreement, Buresh said the GFS model weakens this system once to the West/Northwest Caribbean while the European model takes it just about due west into Central America by the middle of next week. People living in or traveling to the Caribbean should stay up to date on this developing situation. No impact to Jacksonville or Florida.

The next named storm on the list for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Beryl.

