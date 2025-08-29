Tropical downpours on and off through Labor Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — First Alert Weather headline: A few morning coastal showers, rain at times for the holiday weekend. This morning we are tracking a few showers closer to the coast for the early morning commute. Today will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. Scattered heavy downpours will develop by mid-morning and linger into the afternoon. On-and-off showers and storms are expected over the holiday weekend, even in the morning. Labor Day itself will feature highs in the 80s and a few showers and thunderstorms.

Tropics: We will watch a tropical wave emerge of the coast of Africa on Sunday. No local threats through Labor Day and into next week.

Three Big Things to Know:

All suspects wanted for a deadly shooting in Jacksonville are now in custody. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Trai’xon Smith was arrested this week for the death of Ronald Matthews. The 28-year-old was shot last year on the Westside at the Dragon Arcade. Investigators believe Smith was the gunman. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder. He is the fourth suspect arrested.

Families in St. Johns County overwhelmingly support the end of the school year before Memorial Day. The school district this week released the results of a survey it sent to parents, teachers and staff a few months ago. About 85% of respondents supported ending the school year before Memorial Day. Parents also support having the entire week of Thanksgiving off and a two-week winter break. If approved, the changes would take effect for the 2026-27 school year. The school board may vote next month on adopting the new calendar.

Florida could be on the hook for $218 million the state spent to convert a remote training airport in the Everglades into an immigration detention center. Alligator Alcatraz may soon be completely empty as a judge upheld her decision late Wednesday ordering operations to wind down indefinitely. Shutting down the facility for the time being would cost the state $15 million to $20 million immediately, and it would cost another $15 million to $20 million to reinstall structures if Florida is allowed to reopen it, according to court filings by the state. The Florida Division of Emergency Management will lose most of the value of the $218 million it has invested in making the airport suitable for a detention center, a state official said in court papers.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group