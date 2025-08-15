Tropical Storm Erin strengthening, staying east of Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Erin is now organizing and strengthening over the Central Atlantic. Not much change in the forecast in what is expected to become at least a Cat. 3 hurricane.

The storm is forecasted to miss Puerto Rico to the north and staying well east of Florida next week reaching Jacksonville’s latitude about early Wednesday resulting in some rough seas and surf at area beaches next week.

Also – a tropical wave over the SW Gulf / Bay of Campeche has flared up but will move into Mexico today.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

