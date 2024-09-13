Local

Tropical Storm Gordon forms in the Atlantic Ocean

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Tropical Storm Gordon formed Friday morning in the east Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team says about the storm:

  • Tropical Depression 7 has been upgraded to a tropical storm.
  • Gordon is the 7th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season.
  • Long-range forecasts indicate Gordon stays out over the open ocean.
  • Francine is a post-tropical cyclone and will bring potentially flooding rain to the Tennessee Valley.
  • We’re watching the western Atlantic near the Carolina coast for tropical development early next week.
  • Development near the Carolinas would not threaten Florida.

