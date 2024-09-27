Tropical Storm Joyce forms in the east-central Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Joyce formed Friday morning in the east-central Atlantic Ocean.
Here’s what you need to know from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Joyce is the 10th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.
- On average, the 10th named storm forms on Sept. 22.
- Joyce is forecast to stay over the open ocean and is not a threat to the local area.
- There are currently three named storms in the Atlantic Basin. The last time that happened was August 2023.
