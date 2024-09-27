Tropical Storm Joyce forms in the east-central Atlantic Ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Joyce formed Friday morning in the east-central Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what you need to know from the First Alert Weather Team:

Joyce is the 10th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

On average, the 10th named storm forms on Sept. 22.

Joyce is forecast to stay over the open ocean and is not a threat to the local area.

There are currently three named storms in the Atlantic Basin. The last time that happened was August 2023.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️