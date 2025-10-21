Local

Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean: What you need to know

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Tropical Storm Melissa, 11 a.m. advisory, 10/21/25
Tropical Storm Melissa, 11 a.m. advisory, 10/21/25
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team wants you to know about this system:

  • Melissa has become the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season, and the first this year in the Caribbean.
  • It is slowing down as it moves into a more favorable environment for development.
  • Conditions are favorable for strengthening into a hurricane, and Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic need to monitor closely for impacts.
  • Hurricane watches have been issued for the south coasts of Haiti.
  • Long-range forecasts are highly uncertain on whether the storm turns north into the Atlantic or moves more west through the Caribbean.
  • The storm poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.

