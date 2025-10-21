Tropical Storm Melissa forms in the Caribbean: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa has formed in the Caribbean.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team wants you to know about this system:
- Melissa has become the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season, and the first this year in the Caribbean.
- It is slowing down as it moves into a more favorable environment for development.
- Conditions are favorable for strengthening into a hurricane, and Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic need to monitor closely for impacts.
- Hurricane watches have been issued for the south coasts of Haiti.
- Long-range forecasts are highly uncertain on whether the storm turns north into the Atlantic or moves more west through the Caribbean.
- The storm poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.
