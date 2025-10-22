Melissa forecast to become a major hurricane in the Caribbean: What you need to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly organizing in the Caribbean.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team wants you to know about this system:
- Melissa is slowly organizing but still dealing with some wind shear in the Caribbean.
- The storm will continue to slow down in this region over the next few days, leading to a high flash flooding threat for places like Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and eastern Cuba.
- Long-range forecasts favor strengthening into a hurricane as the storm slowly moves more west before taking a northward turn into the Atlantic.
- Melissa is not a threat to our area, but heads up if any vacationers are supposed to be traveling to the Caribbean.
