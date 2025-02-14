Truck crashes into St. Johns County home trapping residents inside

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Fire crews had to rescue occupants from a residence early Friday after a pickup truck slammed into the structure. St. Johns County Fire Rescue was called to the home in the 2500 block of South Ponte Vedra Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, Engine Co. 9 found one vehicle had collided with a building, trapping residents inside,” a St. Johns County Fire Rescue post on Facebook stated. “Crews quickly gained access and safely assisted the occupants out of the home. Both drivers were evaluated on scene and declined transport.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation, fire officials said.

