Local

Truck fire blocking SB lanes of I-295 on Dames Point Bridge, Jacksonville firefighters on scene

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Truck fire on Dames Point Bridge 3/7/25
Truck fire on Dames Point Bridge 3/7/25 Truck fire on Dames Point Bridge 3/7/25 (Viewer photo)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A truck fire is blocking two lanes of the Dames Point Bridge going southbound on Interstate 295.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is also there to guide traffic around the truck.

Action News Jax is reaching out to JSO and JFRD to see if anyone was injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!