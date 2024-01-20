‘Truly disturbing:’ A closer look inside the mind of a killer who stole 3 innocent lives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Get a closer look into the mind of the killer who was responsible for taking three innocent lives at the Dollar General in New Town last year.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has concluded its investigation in the mass shooting, and has released the hate-filled manifesto of Ryan Christopher Palmeter.

You can find the entire manifesto on JSO’s “Trending Topics” section of their Public Records Center.

In the 27-page manifesto, Palmeter repeatedly used racial slurs and encouraged extreme violence, including genocide.

Palmeter had a plan to execute many people, stating he would go out of state and was prepared to kill a cop.

While he didn’t fully complete his mission, on August 26th he took the lives of Jerald Gallion, Anolt “AJ” lLguerre, Jr., and Angela Carr. He then killed himself.

“It’s truly disturbing what was in there,” Haggard Law Firm attorney, Adam Finkel said. “And it’s incredibly disturbing how we’ve all become accustomed to understanding that this type of aid is in our country.”

Adam Finkel represents all three victims’ families in some capacity, and says they don’t feel comfortable sharing their thoughts about the manifesto as they are still grieving from this hate-fueled mass shooting.

“The fact of matter is, since that horrible, horrible, fateful day at Dollar General, their lives will never be the same. And with more information that comes out, it’s always just going to deepen their wounds.”

And Palmeter had hatred for many groups, including the LGBTQ-plus community, the Hispanic population and politicians.

He encouraged people to use their hate.

“When I was reading it, I was just shocked at how much hatred there was in there,” Psychiatrist Dr. Marcus De Carvalho said. “Racism, this type of thinking is not something you’re born with, it’s something that is poured into you, it’s a taught thing

Dr. Marcus De Carvalho is a psychiatrist who says hatred like this stems from development and many other factors.

“If the individual has a psychiatric illness that causes delusions, if he was brought up in a in an environment that reaffirmed this type of hatred, if he’s taking substances that affect the frontal lobe, all these things together,” Dr. De Carvalho said. “It’s almost like the perfect storm.”

Palmeter admitted to talking substances like meth and valium to perform the act of hate.

And Palmeter always had a plan to sacrifice himself for his “cause.” He said he knew it was “a suicide mission.” But he adds, “There is no life left for young white people to live,” explaining how a college degree is “not worth the paper it’s printed on,” and “you will likely die alone.”

Palmeter said he intended the manifesto to spark more violence and encourage others to kill off an entire race.

“From a genetic perspective, there are people that are sociopaths,” Dr. De Carvalho said. “The more common term is the antisocial personality disorder, the criminal minded person. When these things align – when you have somebody who is a sociopath/psychopath, and their identities are forged by this much hate. They can develop delusional thinking, they are a very high-rate violence.”

While JSO has concluded their investigation, the FBI says the federal investigation remains ongoing.

Digging into shooter's manifesto

