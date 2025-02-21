Trump wants Rep. Byron Donalds as Florida’s next governor days after UNF poll favors Casey DeSantis

WASHINGTON — Days after a UNF poll said Florida Republicans have a high favorability for First Lady Casey DeSantis as the state’s next governor, the president is putting his hand on the scale.

Donald Trump took to his media site, Truth Social, Thursday stating that he’d like to see U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) as the state’s next governor.

“I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER!” Trump states in the post. “Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

The UNF poll released Tuesday included a speculative field of candidates including former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Donalds, DeSantis, and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Of the respondents in the poll, 57 percent of registered Republicans said they had a “favorable” opinion of DeSantis. The overall opinion of her was 30 percent favorable, 22 percent unfavorable, and 33 percent had never heard of her, the poll states.

Among the registered Republicans, Moody had 35 percent favorability, Gaetz had 33 percent, Donalds, 27 percent and Simpson, 7 percent, according to the poll.

Donalds, one of Trump’s strongest congressional supporters, has not announced that he’s running for the seat being vacated by Gov. Ron DeSantis who is term limited.

DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham last week that his wife is not interested in running for governor. “It’s not something that she’s seeking out,” he said.

Read Trump’s full Truth Social post below:

I am hearing that Highly Respected Congressman Byron Donalds is considering running for Governor of Florida, a State that I love, and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

I know Byron well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and he is a TOTAL WINNER! Byron has a great wife, Erika, and three beautiful sons. They are very proud of him! As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda. He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!

