'Trying to find answers:' Family hopes video of home-invasion robbery turned murder helps solve case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members are demanding answers and accountability following their loved one’s murder.

45-year-old Gary Mills was killed after police said armed robbery turned into a murder in the Argyle Forest area. At least four suspects are still on the loose and family members told Action News Jax they’re still in disbelief.

The horrific crime was caught on camera and now they’re hoping to find some answers.

“I wouldn’t wish this pain or this hurt on my worst enemy,” Genay Mills said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office said Mills was killed during a home invasion robbery on Ivymill Court back in January and family gave Action News Jax video showing two of the four suspects caught on camera.

Family told Action News Jax they have no reason to think he was targeted.

“We’re trying to find answers, Gary didn’t have any issues with anybody,” his sister said. “He was a fun, loving guy.”

The video shows the encounter leading up to his murder. The family removed the audio, but you can see two suspects with their guns pointed directly at Mills who was standing at the front door. His sister, Genay Mills, said her brother told the suspects not to kill him, he didn’t have anything and that he’d give them whatever they wanted.

“This whole thing was nonsensical, trying to get home, trying to get inside the house to kids,” she said.

Police said four suspects were involved and while two were outside with Mills, his sister said there’s more video, which they are not releasing, showing the other two inside the home with his fiancée and youngest kids. She said Mills tried to save them.

“He got inpatient, he was that kind of guy, he was actually a hero at the time because the other two guys were inside with his family, he actually just burst into the door and he went at them and in doing so that’s when shots fired off,” Mills said.

His fiancée and three youngest kids in the home were not harmed, according to Mills.

Loved ones want the public to see how these two suspects are built and how they move. One suspect is wearing orange colored shoes or laces and pulled up his pants, the other suspect had darker colored shoes and walked with a shuffle.

Police provided a picture of the car they drove off in, which Mills said is a Chrysler 200.

“It’s really gut-wrenching to think about,” she said.

Mills was a father of seven, described as a loving dad, son and brother.

“Gary was a leader, he made us believe in life being bigger than just Jacksonville,” Mills said. “If you knew him, you loved him. We all miss him very much and at this point for his seven kids, that we’re here for them.”

His family told Action News Jax any chance he could get he loved having all of his kids together.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or provide information via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, citizens may call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

