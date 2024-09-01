Tunnel to Towers St. Augustine 5k to honor 9/11 heroes and support first responders September 7th

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is preparing to host its annual 5K Run and Walk in St. Augustine on Saturday, September 7th. The event, which will take place at the World Golf Village, aims to honor the sacrifices of first responders and military personnel.

The day’s events will begin with a 9/11 ceremony at 8:15 a.m., followed by the race starting at 8:46 a.m.—the exact time when the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The Tunnel to Towers Run & Walk Series was established to commemorate the heroic life of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on 9/11 after running three miles through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to reach the Twin Towers. The event serves as a tribute to those who perished on that tragic day and as a way to support first responders and military members who continue to make extraordinary sacrifices.

“Never forget,” says Frank Siller, CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, who lost his firefighter brother on 9/11.

Since the attacks, the Foundation has been dedicated to helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders with young children. They also build specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders and are committed to eradicating veteran homelessness. Through these efforts, the Foundation strives to ensure that America will never forget the events of September 11, 2001.

