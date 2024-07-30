‘Turn yourself in:’ Sheriff’s message for fifth suspect in Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are working to track down the fifth and final suspect wanted in connection with the June shooting death of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio in Tampa.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones II, was in Tampa celebrating his 26th birthday.

During a news conference in Tampa on Monday, three of the arrests were announced.

At the time, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said authorities had warrants for and were searching for 2 other people, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy, who they said were shooters.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office already tracked down Rashad Murphy, who Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said is Davion Murphy’s cousin.

“Davion, if you are out there and you are listening, turn yourself in,” Waters said. “That’s the best thing you can do and the best thing for our community.”

Waters said if Davion Murphy doesn’t turn himself in, officers will find him.

“We’ll find you, if you make us. But the best thing for him to do at this point is turn himself in because it’s inevitable. He’s going to get caught.”

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Davion Murphy, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500

