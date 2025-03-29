Turning point in Jacksonville‘s fight against gang violence? 6 arrested in murder of Breon Allen

Two teenagers were arrested Friday in Jacksonville for the death of 7-year-old Breon Allen, bringing the total number of arrests up to six.

The young victim’s death has raised questions about the state of gang violence in Jacksonville, with Sheriff T.K. Waters responding to concerns about a potential turning point in the city’s fight against gang activity.

“Breon was walking outside with someone involved in this lifestyle,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Sheriff TK Waters is referring to Allen’s cousin, Lafayette Mango Jr.

Breon Allen died in the shooting that was targeting Mango, known to be associated with a rival gang. They were walking together on Commonwealth Avenue on January 24th when gunshots were fired towards them.

Since then, six arrests have been made in connection to that shooting, including two on Friday: 17-year-olds Donte McGhee and Tavaris Kelly.

We asked Sheriff TK Waters if these gang arrests may signal a turning point for gang violence in the city.

“I think we made a lot of strides in that direction for a while now,” Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m kind of with the sheriff,” said Nate Thomas.

An ex-gang member in the Moncrief and Ken Knight community Nate Thomas, better known as Uncle Nate, said there hasn’t been an increase in gang violence on the northside. But he said he doesn’t believe there will be a major decrease in gang activity even with the Sheriff’s Office’s recent efforts.

“No, I don’t think that arresting these guys gonna stop the violence because they don’t know what’s going on. They don’t understand and they don’t comprehend the stuff that they are doing,” said Thomas

Sheriff T.K. Waters confirmed with Action News Jax that all six suspects arrested in Breon’s case were involved with the criminal 6 Block gang.

Breon Allen’s mother was shocked to find out Friday the number of young people involved in her son’s death.

“To find out that it’s six and all, our kids haven’t even experienced life yet - that’s what’s crazy,” said Breon Allen’s mother, Casheena Love.

Sheriff Waters gave one piece of advice to people who are in gangs in the city.

“Get out and quit. There’s a way out. If you don’t get out, we’re gonna come and get you,” Sheriff Waters.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said the two arrests made Friday in Breon Allen’s case were the final arrests.

