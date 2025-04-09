Two arrested after chase ends in crash on I-4 | Watch

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two men are in jail following a chase that led to a crash on Interstate 4 Monday. The chase was captured on video from a helicopter camera.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the chase began there when the two men drove away from a traffic stop. The chase ended in a vehicle collision in Polk County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After the crash, the men ran into a nearby warehouse and changed their clothes before walking back out, according to a report.

Polk County deputies arrested them as they walked outside of the warehouse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Duval County inmate hospitalized in critical condition, 9 officers removed from jail duties

Read: St. Johns County homeowners struggling with construction noise and damage from new highway project

Read: 44 dead, 160 injured in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.