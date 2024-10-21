Two arrested for burglary on Butterbean Court, according to Glynn County police

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — 20-year-old Janae Holmes and 18-year-old Ronnie Jones were arrested on Monday after a burglary on Butterbean Court, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Holmes and Jones were taken into custody after a call led GCPD Patrol officers to the car that the two were using when leaving the burglarized home.

According to a news release, both confessed to “forcefully entering the home and removing several items.”

Holmes and Jones now face charges of Burglary in the First Degree. Holmes is also charged with Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime.

