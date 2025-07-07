Two arrested for murder after double shooting in Macclenny kills 19-year-old

MACCLENNY, Fla. — Two men are being charged with murder after a double shooting in Macclenny turned deadly, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

19-year-old Devin Powers Jr., or “DJ,” and a 14-year-old were both shot on the night of June 26 near 9th Street and South Boulevard.

While the younger victim was treated at a hospital and later released, officials say Powers died from his injuries on July 2 - one week later.

The suspects, Jamarian Byrd, 22, and Travis Roberts Jr., 24, were booked into the Baker County Jail on Monday.

They are facing the following charges:

First-degree murder

Aggravated battery

Shooting into an occupied dwelling (3 counts)

Discharging a firearm in public

“Over the past week and a half, detectives continued to comb through the evidence and review the facts with the State Attorney’s Office before obtaining both arrest warrants,” said BCSO on Monday.

Action News Jax told you in June when BCSO said it believed Powers was assaulted and had a gun stolen from him prior to the shooting. Tarek Manning-Givens, 22, was arrested for the robbery, but was not believed to have been a shooter.

"Sheriff Scotty Rhoden extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of DJ Powers and wants to remind the community that gun violence has no place in Baker County," BCSO said.

