Two arrested on murder, armed battery charges in 2022 apartment shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were arrested for Murder and Armed Battery for a 2022 incident that led to the death of a 23-year-old, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to JSO, in September 2022, District 3 Patrol officers responded to an apartment complex on Kernan Boulevard, referring to a shooting. A tenant told officers that three masked men broke into his apartment and fired shots, with him firing back.

Almost an hour later, District 4 Patrol officers responded to a hospital on 103rd Street and found that 23-year-old Melvin Keepler Jr. had been found with a gunshot wound. Keepler passed away from his injuries.

JSO says that after an Homicide Unit launched an investigation, detectives learned Keepler Jr., 23-year-old Tyss Harris, and 25-year-old Talint Curtis were the masked men who broke into the apartment on Kernan Boulevard.

The investigation continued, and on June 24, 2025, detectives received an arrest warrant for Harris. He was arrested the same day with the help of the US Marshals Task Force.

Curtis was arrested in Bay County, Florida, last week and was transported to Duval County jail the next day.

