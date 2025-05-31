Two drivers killed in head-on collision on U.S. 90, road closed: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a crash on U.S. 90 Friday evening.

The collision happened near Log Road, near the Duval/Nassau County line.

According to FHP, two vehicles hit each other head-on. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, and no one else was inside the involved vehicles.

U.S. 90 is shut down in the area as FHP investigates. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid the area.

Action News Jax is working to learn the details of exactly when and how the crash happened, as well as who was killed.

