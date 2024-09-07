Two found dead inside Gate Parkway home after shooting, police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating the deaths of two men found shot inside a home in the Deerwood neighborhood of Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the two men were involved in a shooting late Friday night at a home near the 5100 block of Gate Parkway.

JSO reports that Detectives with the Crime Gun Intelligence Unit were conducting a separate investigation in the area when they initiated phone contact with the two individuals inside the residence, encouraging them to turn themselves in. Shortly after, gunshots were heard from inside the home. Upon entering, officers discovered the two men deceased.

JSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene, with the ongoing investigation. Authorities have confirmed that the two men knew each other, and the incident is considered isolated, posing no further threat to the community.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

