Two injured by ‘four masked men’ in Du-Clay Park shooting, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Du-Clay Park in Jacksonville, where reportedly four masked suspects opened fire following a dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday at around 4:00 p.m., officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at 6903 Seaboard Ave in Du-Clay Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers were informed that two victims had self-transported to a local hospital.

Initial investigations revealed that the two victims were involved in a dispute with an unknown individual at the park. Shortly afterward, four suspects, all wearing ski masks, began shooting at the victims. The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are on the scene speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. The Crime Scene Unit is also collecting physical evidence from the area.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Those with details about the incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

