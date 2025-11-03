Two inmates die in Columbia County jail in three days

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A female inmate was found unresponsive in her bunk at the Columbia County Jail on Sunday. Deputies were unsuccessful trying to revive her after another inmate alerted them about the woman’s condition.

Deputies are notifying the woman’s family, and her name has not yet been released to the public.

The death marks the second in-custody death at the facility in three days. It follows the death of James Millard, who was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday and was later pronounced dead.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating both deaths to determine the circumstances surrounding these incidents. The cause of death for the female inmate has not been disclosed, and the specific details leading to both deaths remain unclear.

