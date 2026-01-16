Two men found dead on Washington Street, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were found dead in the 800 block of Washington Street on Thursday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, patrol officers were called to Washington Street around 4 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive man outside the rear of the residence.

JFRD also responded and found two men. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO says detectives with the Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively gathering evidence and information at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no information on the suspect. JSO says there is no active threat to the community.

JSO is working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

