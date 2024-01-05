Two new gas stations are offering special gas prices for their grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents of Jacksonville and close communities are invited to 76 Gas Stations and receive a special offer of $1.76 per gallon of gas.

The gas stations are brand new and wanted their grand opening to start with a special offer.

The first grand opening will be at 6655 Collins Road on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The second gas station will open on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11470 San Jose Boulevard.

Both gas events will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities kick off at each location with a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. and a $10,000 donation by Daybreak Market to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Download the new Fuel Forward App to redeem the offer.

During the grand openings and while supplies last, there will be a variety of fun and family-friendly activities from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., including a variety of $0.76 food and drink specials offered by Daybreak Market, face painting, music by DJ Rei, and product giveaways from Core-Mark.

