Two winning Florida Lottery tickets sold in Northeast Florida

NORTHEAST, Fla. — Two winning tickets worth more than $20K were sold locally in the Fantasy 5 Lottery.

One winner purchased their ticket at RK’s Food Mart at 12015 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville.

The other winner purchased their ticket at Circle K at 2806 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach.

Read: 24th annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville happening this Saturday for kids in need

The winning numbers for the midday dray were 10-13-14-18-22.

The winning numbers for the evening draw were 1-3-6-7-8.

For game drawing schedule, visit their website.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Proposed Jax Beach walking trail could run through your front yard, city designs show

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.