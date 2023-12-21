Two people charged with child abuse and animal cruelty after child sustained black eye

GLYNN COUNTY, GA. — Glynn County Police Department got a call from the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services regarding a boy with a black eye from his father.

Glynn County Investigators of the Major Crimes Division were assigned to the residence on Blain Street.

During the investigation, it was learned that the black eye from the boy was over an issue with a puppy that was inside the home.

According to GCPD, evidence showed that eight dogs were living inside the house and that one of the six adult dogs living inside the home has had two litters of puppies and at least ten of the puppies are buried in the front yard.

During an interview with a woman who lived at the home, Theresa Mullins, she stated that one of the surviving puppies had a broken leg and that none of her eight dogs had received veterinary care in over three years.

On Dec. 1, investigators with the GCPD executed a search warrant at the residence on Blain Street.

All eight dogs were removed from the residence by Glynn County Animal Control. One of the puppies had a large deep laceration to the neck and was taken to a vet for treatment.

GCPD Investigators were able to locate one of the numerous buried puppies in the yard. While finding the remains, the skull of the puppy was crushed. These remains were collected and will be sent for examination.

According to GCPD, during an interview with another resident of the home, Cecil Mullins, he admitted to punching his son in the eye and also admitted to strangling one of the puppies to death and making the children bury the puppy.

Both Cecil and Theresa Mullins were arrested and charged with the following:

Cecil Mullins:

Cruelty to Children 1st Degree

Cruelty to Animals

Cruelty to Animals Felony

Theresa Mullins:

Cruelty to Children 2nd

Cruelty to Animals

Cruelty to Animals Felony

