Two people from Jacksonville arrested for throwing acid on woman in New Jersey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people, including two from Jacksonville, have been arrested and charged for throwing acid on a woman in New Jersey.

Police in Monroe Township, New Jersey said Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, were paid by William DiBernardino of Boynton Beach, Florida to attack his ex-girlfriend.

The pair rented a car, drove up to New Jersey, and then threw acid on the victim as she got out of her vehicle. It happened after she returned home from work on Jul. 26.

Police said the victim sustained burns on over 35 percent of her body and was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated for her injuries. The liquid used in the attack is believed to be a highly caustic acid.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Boynton Beach Police Department, Fort Pierce Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service were also assisted in the investigation and arrests.

