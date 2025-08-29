Two people killed after car strikes traffic sign poles in single-vehicle crash on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 74-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman are dead after their car ran off the roadway, striking traffic sign poles on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened before 12:30 p.m.

Based on the report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man and woman were driving a 2025 Nissan Versa, traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near mile marker 352 in the right lane.

The man who was driving the Nissan failed to maintain control, which caused his car to run off the roadway onto the right shoulder.

The right side of the Nissan sideswiped a standing traffic sign pole.

The Nissan continued traveling on the shoulder, striking another traffic sign pole head-on.

Both driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The FHP report notes that they both had their seatbelts on.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]