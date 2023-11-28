Two pets perish in house fire near Baldwin

Jacksonville, Fl — Two people are being aided by the Red Cross after an early morning fire in their home near Baldwin.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue spokesman Eric Prosswimmer reports neither person was injured, but two pets died.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. on Otis Road, north of Old Plank Road and Beaver Street. JFRD said the fire was burning through the roof when they arrived.

At this hour, it’s not clear how the fire started.

Crews are working a residential structure fire in the 1100 block of Otis road. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) November 28, 2023