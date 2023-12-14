Two separate crashes in Clay County leaving one teen and one adult dead

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to two crashes in Clay County.

On Dec. 13 at 9:04 p.m. a sedan was driving northbound on Blanding Boulevard just north of Wells Road.

A pedestrian was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of Blanding Boulevard just north of Wells Road ahead of the sedan.

According to FHP, the pedestrian failed to observe the sedan and the front of the sedan hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to HCA Orange Park Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

On Dec. 12 at around 7 p.m. a motorcyclist was driving northbound on Cosmos Avenue and crashed with a truck westbound on Pepper Grass Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, age 19, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the motorcycle, age 15, has critical injuries and was transported to Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, 37, was transported to Orange Park Medical Center with minor injuries.

