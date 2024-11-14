Two St. Augustine men arrested for soliciting children for sex

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wesley Dingman, 80, and Nicholas Franklin, 83, were arrested during a sting operation for trying to solicit underage children for sex.

According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests were part of a multi-agency sting operation called Operation Heartbreaker 2. It focused on adults trying to meet underage kids for sex.

Undercover agents posed as underage girls and chatted with adults soliciting them for sex.

The initial undercover operation was conducted from July 11 to July 14 but continued for four more months.

Overall, eight suspects were arrested.

To begin with, four suspects who messaged with undercover detectives were immediately arrested for trying to meet a child for sex, according to law enforcement.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Dingman, of St. Augustine, was arrested for Human Trafficking of a Minor; Procure for Prostitution – Solicit Another for Lewdness, Travel to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child, Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device.

According to a news release, Dingman has already been convicted and sentenced. He “was adjudicated guilty of Traveling to Meet After Use of Computer to Lure a Child and Procure for Prostitution – Solicit Another for Lewdness and was sentenced to 1 year and 3 months in prison followed by a 5-year probation period under DOC supervision.”

Warrants were obtained for four other suspects who committed crimes while messaging with undercover detectives. According to law enforcement, these suspects did not travel to meet children for sex.

Franklin, of St. Augustine, was St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. According to law enforcement, he was arrested for Use Computer to Seduce, Solicit, or Lure a Child and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device.

This federal, state and local undercover operation involved members of FCSO, as well as members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Gainesville Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Orlando Police Department, Port Orange Police Department, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, and State Attorney’s Office 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida.`

