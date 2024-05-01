Two St. Augustine motels up for 10Best Roadside Motels in the U.S.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Two St. Augustine motels are nominated for Best Roadside Motel in the country.

USA Today’s 10Best is polling its readers to pick the top 10 best roadside motels from 20 properties selected “by an expert panel.”

The Local St. Augustine and Magic Beach Motel are among those 20 finalists.

10Best said The Local was built in the 1950s and has been restored. It blends the retro with the modern by “contactless check-in, digital key, and platform to check out local events and experiences,” according to its website.

Magic Beach Motel was also built in the ‘50s and had a brush with Hollywood in its history. With its sign showing rabbits hopping in and out of a top hat, it was the setting for the 1999 TV Series “Safe Harbor.”

Voting ends Monday at noon and the 10Best winners will be announced on May 15.

Click here to see the other nominees and vote for your favorite.

