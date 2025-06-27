Two teens hit in Baker County double shooting

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A 19-year-old remains in the hospital Friday after being shot Thursday night near South Boulevard and 9th Street, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

A 14-year-old was also shot, but treated and released at the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Two people were detained and two others are wanted for questioning, a sheriff’s office social media post stated on Thursday.

No arrests have been announced and the incident remains an active investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

