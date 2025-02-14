Two-way travel to be reintroduced to streets in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown traffic patterns will be changing soon.

This comes as the city is working to restore Forsyth and Adams streets to a two-way traffic design.

Both of the roads run through the Downtown Investment Authority’s targeted dining districts.

“This change will take a little adjustment and patience but will ultimately benefit street front retail, make Downtown more walkable, and has been shown to increase property values,” Lori Boyer, the CEO of the Downtown Investment Authority said at a news conference Monday.

The current work for the project includes two-way conversions, signalization, paving, striping, sidewalk expansion areas and parking kiosks.

This work will be immediately followed by sidewalk widening, tree planting, and enhanced streetscapes.

The money for the project comes from the dedicated tax increment funding from the DIA. Action News Jax is working to learn how much the entire project will cost.

It’s important to note you will experience lane closures on the roads as the resurfacing work begins this week.

The first phase of this project is expected to be completed by this summer.

The entire project is expected to be done by late 2026.

