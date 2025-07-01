UF Health and First Coast Heart & Vascular announce partnership to expand cardiac care

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UF Health is partnering with First Coast Heart & Vascular to strengthen heart and vascular care across Northeast Florida.

The collaboration brings First Coast’s cardiology and vascular services under the UF Health umbrella.

This includes care already provided at UF Health Flagler Hospital and practice locations in St. Johns, Flagler, Clay, and Duval counties.

UF Health will support business operations while maintaining high clinical standards and expanding access to advanced care.

Leaders from both organizations say the partnership will improve patient outcomes and expand innovation in cardiovascular treatment throughout the region.

