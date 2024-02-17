‘The ultimate sacrifice:’ Funeral for Sergeant Kennedy Sanders to honor her as hero

WAYCROSS, Ga — Today is the funeral for the fallen hero Sergeant Kennedy Sanders. Sgt. Sanders was a Waycross native and one of the 3 United States soldiers killed in a drone attack while serving in Jordan.

“Kennedy was very athletic, very outgoing. People call her goofy. She was laughing, playing, smiling,” mother Oneida Oliver-Sanders told Action news Jax.

A quote from her obituary honors her, stating, “Her commitment to duty and love for her country were evident in every action, making her a true jewel among us. Verse 25 of Proverbs 31 describes the virtuous woman’s attire as “strength and honour,” and Sanders wore these virtues with grace and resilience.”

Oliver-Sanders told Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson she is in disbelief that her daughter is gone. “When I got here, there were two uniformed officers and I immediately knew,” Oliver-Sanders said.

She said she had no idea her daughter would be serving in such a dangerous area. “As a parent, when she went in as a reservist, I never thought she would see this type of action.”

The remains of Sanders and the 2 other soldiers killed in Jordan were returned to the United States 2 weeks ago at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The City of Waycross released the following statement on Sanders’ death:

“The City is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kennedy Ladon Sanders, who gave her life in service to our country. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. In honor of her sacrifice, the City has lowered our flags to half-mast today. We are also working on additional ways to pay tribute to Kennedy and her service.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

