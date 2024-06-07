UNF archaeology team and National Park Service launch new dig site at Black Hammock Island

Jacksonville, Fla — More than 20 University of North Florida (UNF) archaeology students are spending their summer at Cedar Point North within the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, undertaking a new excavation project.

This initiative marks the start of an important collaboration between UNF and the National Park Service (NPS). The research aims to shed light on the lives of Indigenous people and the environment in northeastern Florida around 800 to 1,000 years ago.

Dr. Keith Ashley, a UNF archaeology professor with over 20 years of experience, leads the team. He is joined by recent UNF anthropology graduate Victoria Hayes, now an intern for the NPS and a PhD candidate at the University of Florida.

The Cedar Point North site is characterized by large mounds and ridges of densely packed shell-midden refuse. The team is excavating a trench through one of the shell ridges and testing other formations, creating detailed topographic maps using a total station.

“We want to understand if these unique formations are intentional human-made architecture or mere piles of refuse and how the Indigenous people were using this area,” said Ashley.

Artifacts uncovered so far include Indigenous pottery, particularly St. Johns ware, and various animal bones. A significant amount of San Marcos pottery, likely linked to the 17th-century Mocama community of Guadalquini, has also been found.

Background research began in the spring of 2023, led by Ashley and Hayes.

The Cedar Point North site was first recorded in the 1950s by John Goggin and later surveyed in the 1990s by Mike Russo. The UNF team used LiDAR imagery and conducted a reconnaissance survey, revealing many densely packed shell formations, including a serpentine-shaped ridge.

Following a field visit in spring 2023, the UNF team embarked on a preliminary project in July 2023. Hayes secured a Timucuan Preserve student research grant and a federal permit, allowing for the mapping and testing of two southernmost shell formations.

“It was an incredible experience to be able to work on this project from the beginning,” Hayes remarked. “It really solidified my true passion and love for archaeology.”

The research began on May 13, and students worked five days a week until June 14. The team plans to continue their exploration next summer.

